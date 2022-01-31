Who has opted out of the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl?

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be held during the off week before the Super Bowl on February 6th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. And as usual, many of the players who were selected to play will bow out due to either playing in the Super Bowl, injury recovery, wanting to catch up on sleep, etc.

With so many players likely sitting this game out, there will be plenty of younger guys who will get to step into their spots. Below, we’ll keep a running tab on who has decided to forego the exhibition and players who will get pushed into starting roles.

Players who have opted out

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (shoulder injury)

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (undisclosed injury, replaced by Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins)

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers (undisclosed injury, replaced by Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans)

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (undisclosed injury, replaced by Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow)

Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys (undisclosed injury, replaced by Arizona Cardinals OT DJ Humphries

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ankle injury, replaced by Minnesota Vikings OT Brian O’Neill)

Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers (undisclosed injury, replaced by Tennessee Titans LB Harold Landry)

Kenny Clark, DT, Green Bay Packers (undisclosed injury, replaced by Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave)

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks (knee injury, replaced by Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Devin White)

Quandre Diggs, S, Seattle Seahawks (leg injury, replaced by Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield)

Players opted out due to the Super Bowl

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals (replaced by Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris)

Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (replaced by Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson)

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (replaced by Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb)

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams (replaced by Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Vita Vea)

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Los Angeles Rams (replaced by Carolina Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore)

Matt Gay, K, Los Angeles Rams (replaced by Philadelphia Eagles K Jake Elliott)