When is the 2022 Pro Bowl?

The 2022 Pro Bowl is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6 at 3 p.m. ET. The exhibition will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

This will mark the official return of the NFL All-Star game after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. This will also be the first Pro Bowl held at the brand new Allegiant Stadium, which is bound to become a regular spot for the event. Camping World Stadium in Orlando had hosted the previous four games and prior to that, the event had been regularly held at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI, since 1979.

As usual, the game will pit the AFC vs. NFC with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel coaching the AFC and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur coaching the NFC. No Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams players will participate because of their involvement in the Super Bowl the following week, opening the door for more stars to be invited.

2022 Pro Bowl

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Live stream: ABC Live, Watch ESPN