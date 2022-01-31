Kirk Cousins named to Pro Bowl roster as injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to the team’s official Twitter account.

This marks the third Pro Bowl appearance for Cousins, who previously played in the game in 2018 and 2019. The Michigan State grad completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also had a passer rating of 103.1, which was tied for fourth-best in the league among all qualified signal-callers.

He replaces Rodgers, who has been dealing with a toe injury after fracturing it back in November. The Packers star has played in the back end of the season including the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the San Francisco 49ers. Still, his decision to sit out likely comes from not wanting to risk any more potential setbacks with the toe so he can be 100% ready to go next season.

The Pro Bowl will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. EST in Las Vegas, Nevada and can be watched on ABC and ESPN. This marks the return of the event after it was canceled last season because of the pandemic.