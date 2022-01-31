NFL Pro Bowl Rosters 2022: Tracking roster replacements for AFC, NFC squads

The Pro Bowl is back this season after a one-year hiatus in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many of the NFL’s biggest stars will be on full display this weekend, several usually opt out of the all-star event because of lingering injuries, because they’re playing in the Super Bowl or for various other reasons. This season is no different and there have already been several players who have decided to decline the invite to the game, which will be held in Las Vegas at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Here’s a running list of all players who are replacing those who opt out of the game this season. It will be updated as more players are added to the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters.

2022 Pro Bowl Alternates

Offensive players

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings- Injury replacement for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Mac Jones, Quarterback, New England Patriots -unspecified AFC QB opt-out.

Diontae Johnson, wide reciever, Pittsburgh Steelers- Replacing Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Maar Chase who is playing in the Super Bowl

Najee Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers - Replacing Bengals RB Joe Mixon who is playing in the Super Bowl

Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders- replacing injured LA Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Mike Evans, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- replacing Packers WR Devante Adams

DJ Humphries, left tackle, Arizona Cardinals- replacing Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith

Brian O’Neill, offensive tackle, Minnesota Vikings- replacing Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Jake Elliot, kicker, Philadelphia Eagles - replacing Rams kicker Matt Gay, who is playing in the Super Bowl.

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys — replacing Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who is playing in the Super Bowl

Defensive players

Harold Landry, defensive line, Tennessee Titans- replacing Chargers DL Joey Bosa

Antoine Winfield, safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- replacing Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs

Devin White, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- replacing Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, Carolina Panthers- replacing Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey, who Is playing in the Super Bowl.

Javon Hargrave, defensive tackle, Philadelphia Eagles- Injury replacement for Packers DT Kenny Clark

Vita Vea, defensive tackle, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- replacing Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald, who is playing in the Super Bowl.

