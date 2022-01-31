 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Can you bet on the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl?

Will DraftKings Sportsbook have odds available to bet on the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl game between the AFC and NFC?

By kate.magdziuk and DKNation Staff
Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Revens from the AFC Team rolls out on a pass play during the NFL Pro Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. The AFC defeated the NFC 38 to 33. Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, February 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

The NFL’s All-Star Game will feature some of the best players in the league all on the field at the same time. Fans and bettors alike will have a chance to place a bet or two on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of game time. However, rosters are still being finalized with the Rams and Bengals both playing in the Super Bowl.

Can you bet on the Pro Bowl?

Though betting odds aren’t yet available for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook, there will be odds available to bet on the game ahead of kick off. Given the need to name roster alternates for those players heading to the Super Bowl, as well as those injured or simply forgoing the event, oddsmakers will need to evaluate these odds with the finalized rosters.

