Practice schedule for 2022 Senior Bowl

It’s officially Senior Bowl week as the 2022 Senior Bowl will take place this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET from Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL. The game will be televised on the NFL Network and will showcase two teams of outgoing senior collegiate prospects entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

The National Team will be coached by the New York Jets coaching staff as head coach Robert Saleh comes off his first season at the helm. Notable prospects that will suit up for the National Team include Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning, and Cincinnati edge rusher Myjai Sanders.

The American Team will be coached by the Detroit Lions coaching staff as head coach Dan Campbell comes off his first season at the helm. Notable prospects that will suit up for the American Team include Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary, Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick, and Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II.

Here’s a look at the practice schedule for the 2022 Senior Bowl. You can watch coverage of Senior Bowl practices on ESPN.

2022 Senior Bowl practice schedule

Tuesday, February 1st

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Wednesday, February 2nd

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Thursday, February 3rd

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice