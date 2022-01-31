How to live stream 2022 Senior Bowl practices

With one more game left in the postseason, it is officially NFL Draft season. Throughout the month of January, we’ve seen numerous college football all-star games take place for draft prospects across the country.

However, the one all-star game that will be on everybody’s radar is the Senior Bowl, which is taking place in Mobile, Alabama. The practices will take place between February 1-3 and the actual game is scheduled for Saturday, February 5.

The National team will be coached by the New York Jets, while the American team will be coached by the Detroit Lions. Some of the notable names on the National Team are Devin Lloyd, Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Carson Strong, Jahan Dotson, and Romeo Doubs. As for the American team, they have Tariq Woolen, Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Bailey Zappe, and Isaiah Likely.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Senior Bowl practice coverage throughout the week, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Here’s a look at the practice schedules for the National and American teams ahead of the 2022 Senior Bowl.

2022 Senior Bowl practice schedule

Tuesday, February 1st

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Wednesday, February 2nd

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Thursday, February 3rd

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice