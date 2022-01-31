Russell Wilson named to Pro Bowl roster as injury replacement for Tom Brady

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named to his ninth Pro Bowl appearance as a replacement for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday, per Corbin Smith.

Brady, who has not played in the NFL’s All-Star game since 2005, will not play on Sunday due to an aggravated shoulder. Even if Brady wasn’t injured, it would be hard to fathom him playing in a game that does not hold much weight.

Last week, it was reported that Brady was going to retire after 22 years in the NFL, however, the report was quickly shot down by multiple people. As for Wilson, he will be the second replacement quarterback for the NFC. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be replacing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson did not have the greatest of seasons this year for the Seahawks due to injury. The veteran quarterback completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions.