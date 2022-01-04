Washington Football Team to announce new team name, logo on February 2, 2022

The Washington Football Team announced they will formally announce their new name and logo for the team on Wednesday, February 2. The team has developed a video series around their changing brand and they dropped the latest video Tuesday morning.

The team finally dropped its use of a racist term after the 2019 season and has gone with “Washington Football Team” for the past two seasons. The team had reportedly cut down to three finalists, although a list of eight potential names this past September was believed to be somewhat incorrect.

The color scheme is expected to remain the same, but we will see some different uses of burgundy and gold with the new logo and uniforms. The team did state the name will not be Wolves or RedWolves due to trademarks held by other teams.