Who will play who for each team’s 17th game on the 2022 NFL schedule

The NFL moved to a 17-game schedule in 2021, and it will continue for the foreseeable future — or at least until the eventual expansion to an 18-game schedule. The 2021 season saw AFC teams hosting NFC teams for the extra game. In 2022, the NFC will host the AFC for the extra game.

According to multiple reports, the divisional breakdown will be as follows, with each team playing the team that finishes in the same place in the standings in the corresponding division:

AFC East @ NFC West

AFC North @ NFC East

AFC South @ NFC North

AFC West @ NFC South

The NFL schedule is not released until later in the spring, but the formula for each team’s list of opponents allows us to figure out full opponents by the end of the season. Each NFL team faces their divisional opponents twice apiece for six total divisional games. They also play one game each against all four teams from a division in the opposing conference, all four team from another division in their own conference, and then the team in each of the remaining two same conference divisions based on order of finish.

The 17th game adds the inter-conference game to each team’s schedule. Using the breakdown above, the Lions clinched last place in the NFC North while the Jaguars clinched last place in the AFC South. They will face off at Ford Field in Detroit at some point next season.

Below is a list of each matchup that will make up the 17th team on a given schedule. We’ll update this list as standings finalize. If they have *** next to their name, the matchup could change because their final division standing is not locked in.

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams***

New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals***

Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers

New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles***

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Football Team***

Cleveland Browns @ New York Giants***

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers

Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings

Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints***

Las Vegas Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons***

Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers