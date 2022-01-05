Odds on what will be the Washington Football Team’s new name

After decades of controversy, as well as millions of dollars in lawsuits, public relations firm fees and crisis management outlays, the Washington Football Team will get a new name and mascot on February 2nd.

We know some of the names thanks to interim team CEO Tanya Snyder appearing on Adam Schefter’s podcast just before Week 1 of this NFL season. That list was further narrowed yesterday by Team President Jason Wright, who said the name “Wolves” or any variation won’t be chosen because “trademarks held by other teams would limit our ability to make the name our own.” That means no Red Wolves either.

But it also means that Johnny Avello, the Director of Race & Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, isn’t afraid to hang sone numbers on what the name will be. While this isn’t a market you’ll be able to bet at DK as of yet due to regulatory issues, it’s fun to see where Avello and his team of bookmakers think will be the choice.

This is very similar to the Oscars, where Avello’s handicapping talents for cinema will be put to good use as well now that in we’re Hollywood’s awards season.

Here are the odds to become the Washington Football Team’s new name from DraftKings Sportsbook (for entertainment purposes only):

Commanders +140

Admirals +160

WFT +400

Red Hogs +600

Armada +700

Defenders +1100

Brigade +1200

Presidents +1500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.