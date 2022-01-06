NFL weather forecast for Week 18, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 18 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Jets at Bills

Temperatures should stay above freezing, but will be dropping into the mid to low 30s as the game goes on. There’s a slight chance of rain, but the real trouble here is the wind. The forecast has it at 20 mph at the start of the game, with some decrease as they head into evening. This will be a forecast to keep an eye on as we get closer to game-time.

Bengals at Browns

Rain chances decrease as we get closer to kickoff, so the timing of that is worth keeping an eye on, but for now it should be clear for the game. The trouble will be with wind, as wind speeds will be closing in on 20 mph throughout the day. Add in temperatures in the mid to high 30s, and the wind chill will be significant.

Washington at Giants

There is a 60% chance of rain at MetLife Stadium, with temperatures in the high 30s and wind around 10 mph. If the rain chances go down, this game can probably go down into the “better game weather” section.

Better weather games

Chiefs at Broncos

Denver will have temperatures in the mid-40s, with a slight chance of precipitation and winds around 5-10 mph. Nothing too sinister for this matchup on Saturday.

Cowboys at Eagles

It’s going to be cold in Philadelphia, but that will be the extent of the bad weather. They’ll have clear skies, light wind and temperatures in the low 20s.

Steelers at Ravens

There’s a 30-40% chance of rain, with temperatures in the mid-40s and wind around 6 mph. Not much to worry about in Baltimore.

Titans at Texans

Temperatures are going to be in the mid 70’s with wind around 10-12 mph and a slight chance of rain for the Titans shot at holding onto the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Colts at Jaguars

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with wind around 10 mph and clear skies. Jonathan Taylor doesn’t really care what the weather is, as he’ll be carrying the Colts offense once again.

49ers at Rams

No trouble in Los Angeles as usual. Temperatures will be in the high 60s, clear skies and light wind.

Patriots at Dolphins

Miami will be in the mid 70s, with a 40 percent chance of rain and 13 mph winds. Not ideal, but not awful either.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Perfect weather in Arizona, as temperatures will be around 70 degrees, sky is clear and wind is barely noticeable.

Home sweet dome

Bears at Vikings

Packers at Lions

Saints at Falcons

Chargers at Raiders