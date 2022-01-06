 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Antonio Brown releases texts with Bruce Arians, Tom Brady trainer Alex Guerrero

Antonio Brown is offering up his side of what went down before, during, and after his Week 17 outburst at the Meadowlands.

By David Fucillo
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown attends the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Barclays Center on January 03, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Antonio Brown had been silent on the issues that resulted in him stripping off his uniform as he walked off the field in Week 17. He left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the game and on Wednesday and Thursday he began his response to the many reports.

Brown posted a statement through his attorney on Wednesday in which he announced a Monday MRI revealed broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss. He accused the Bucs of trying to claim his outburst on the field was a mental health issue and detailed what he believes to be an ongoing cover-up. Bruce Arians said on Sunday that Brown never mentioned being injured but that he was now no longer part of the team. However, the Bucs have not yet cut him. Instead, Brown is accusing them of trying to send him to a doctor of their choice to examine his ankle.

On Thursday, Brown texts he alleges are from Bruce Arians in the days leading up to the game in which Brown notes the injury.

He followed that by posting a text exchange with Tom Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero in which they decide to part ways. It’s not entirely clear why he posted this particular text exchange.

At this point, it’s hard to know what to believe. Brown has a history of transgressions that cuts into his credibility. On the other hand, if the MRIs prove legit, that raises their own questions about how the Bucs and particularly Bruce Arians have handled this situation. We’re at a point where nobody comes out of this looking good.

More From DraftKings Nation