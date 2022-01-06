Antonio Brown releases texts with Bruce Arians, Tom Brady trainer Alex Guerrero

Antonio Brown had been silent on the issues that resulted in him stripping off his uniform as he walked off the field in Week 17. He left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the game and on Wednesday and Thursday he began his response to the many reports.

Brown posted a statement through his attorney on Wednesday in which he announced a Monday MRI revealed broken bone fragments, a ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss. He accused the Bucs of trying to claim his outburst on the field was a mental health issue and detailed what he believes to be an ongoing cover-up. Bruce Arians said on Sunday that Brown never mentioned being injured but that he was now no longer part of the team. However, the Bucs have not yet cut him. Instead, Brown is accusing them of trying to send him to a doctor of their choice to examine his ankle.

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney ⁦@seanburstyn⁩: pic.twitter.com/pJ3VGFBjSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

On Thursday, Brown texts he alleges are from Bruce Arians in the days leading up to the game in which Brown notes the injury.

Health over Wealth # Barbarian pic.twitter.com/5pxjpZ6491 — AB (@AB84) January 6, 2022

He followed that by posting a text exchange with Tom Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero in which they decide to part ways. It’s not entirely clear why he posted this particular text exchange.

Antonio Brown now posting Dec. 24 texts with trainer Alex Guerrero, showing they had stopped working together. But Guerrero’s text back looks like what he should say there in response. Brown tagging Brady even. pic.twitter.com/8TOmP5j2tt — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 6, 2022

At this point, it’s hard to know what to believe. Brown has a history of transgressions that cuts into his credibility. On the other hand, if the MRIs prove legit, that raises their own questions about how the Bucs and particularly Bruce Arians have handled this situation. We’re at a point where nobody comes out of this looking good.