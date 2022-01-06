Why is there no Thursday Night Football this week?

As the NFL looks to close out the regular season this week, we’ll be forced to go without any football action outside of the weekend games. In Week 18, games are scheduled exclusively on Saturday and Sunday, officially making Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football a wrap for the 2021 NFL season.

All 32 teams were originally set to play on Sunday to wrap up the regular season schedule, but last week it was announced that the Chiefs-Broncos and Cowboys-Eagles games would be shifted to Saturday.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL schedule for Week 18, including the two Saturday games on the slate. All kickoff times are listed in EST.

Saturday, January 8th

4:30 p.m.

Chiefs at Broncos, ESPN, ABC

8:15 p.m.

Cowboys at Eagles, ESPN, ABC

Sunday, January 9th

1:00 p.m.

Packers at Lions, FOX

Colts at Jaguars, CBS

Washington at Giants, FOX

Bears at Vikings, FOX

Bengals at Browns, FOX

Titans at Texans, CBS

Steelers at Ravens, CBS

4:25 p.m.

Panthers at Bucs, CBS

Patriots at Dolphins, FOX

Saints at Falcons, FOX

Jets at Bills, CBS

49ers at. Rams, FOX

Seahawks at Cardinals, FOX

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.

Chargers at Raiders, NBC