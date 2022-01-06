Why is there no Thursday Night Football this week?

As the NFL looks to close out the regular season this week, we’ll be forced to go without any football action outside of the weekend games. In Week 18, games are scheduled exclusively on Saturday and Sunday, officially making Thursday Night Football and Monday Night Football a wrap for the 2021 NFL season.
All 32 teams were originally set to play on Sunday to wrap up the regular season schedule, but last week it was announced that the Chiefs-Broncos and Cowboys-Eagles games would be shifted to Saturday.
Here’s a look at the complete NFL schedule for Week 18, including the two Saturday games on the slate. All kickoff times are listed in EST.
Saturday, January 8th
4:30 p.m.
Chiefs at Broncos, ESPN, ABC
8:15 p.m.
Cowboys at Eagles, ESPN, ABC
Sunday, January 9th
1:00 p.m.
Packers at Lions, FOX
Colts at Jaguars, CBS
Washington at Giants, FOX
Bears at Vikings, FOX
Bengals at Browns, FOX
Titans at Texans, CBS
Steelers at Ravens, CBS
4:25 p.m.
Panthers at Bucs, CBS
Patriots at Dolphins, FOX
Saints at Falcons, FOX
Jets at Bills, CBS
49ers at. Rams, FOX
Seahawks at Cardinals, FOX
Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.
Chargers at Raiders, NBC