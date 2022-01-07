Complete list of opponents for the New York Jets in 2022

The New York Jets are wrapping up another rebuilding year, but are hoping they’re showing some signs of life. First round pick Zach Wilson has struggled this season, but has impressed at times and is not a complete washout in his first year.

The Jets will head into the offseason with one and possibly two top-ten draft picks. They have their own first round pick which is almost certain to be a top five pick. They also have the Seahawks first round pick from the Jamal Adams trade and that has a strong chance of being in the top ten. They need to actually invest those picks well, but it sets them up for some bigger expectations in 2022.

New York Jets 2022 opponents

The Jets will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them (last place).

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars

Away: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks