Complete list of opponents for the Detroit Lions in 2022

The first year of the Dan Campbell era in the Motor City got off to an expectedly rocky start. The Detroit Lions are in full rebuild mode and it’s going to take a couple of seasons for the team to get to where it wants to be. The Lions' defense ranks 30th in the NFL in 2021 and its offense was 28th. The team won just two games this season, but there were several close games that they ended up on the wrong side of late, so they should have had a couple more victories. It’s also good to see that the team rarely gives up on any given game and that Campbell has already instilled a seemingly much better culture than his predecessor.

On the field, there are reasons to be hyped about 2022. They have the first or second overall pick in the draft based on whatever happens in Week 18. No matter which pick they get, they’ll be able to pick up a top-tier talent that should be able to make an immediate impact as long as they don’t reach for a quarterback. D’Andre Swift has been solid in the backfield when he’s healthy, Jared Goff is a decent enough bridge QB to get them down the road until they find a franchise guy. T.J. Hockenson is an absolute animal at tight end and Amon-Ra St. Brown has the makings of a potential star, leading the team in receiving in his rookie season.

Detroit Lions 2022 opponents

The Lions will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks

Away: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers