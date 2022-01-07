Complete list of opponents for the Carolina Panthers in 2022

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of work to do to get where they want to be in 2022. The 2021 season has been full of turmoil for the team, with many fans calling for head coach Matt Rhule to be fired after just two seasons. Rhule made the decision to part ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the team’s bye week and the group has had a revolving door at quarterback, with virtually none of them having any sort of success.

As it stands right now, there are still a ton of question marks surrounding this team heading into a new season. Will Rhule still even be around in 2022? Who is going to play quarterback since there are very few viable franchise QBs available in the NFL Draft? Who is going to be the new OC? They’ll have Christian McCaffrey back healthy next season if all goes to plan, so that should give an automatic boost to the offense. The defense has been solid at times, ranking 19th in the NFL, and have done enough to seemingly win a few more games. But the offense has just been a total mess. They’ll need to figure it out quick if they want any chance at the postseason next year.

Carolina Panthers 2022 opponents

The Panthers will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants