Complete list of opponents for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars will finish off a complete wash of a season in Week 18 with a home matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Urban Meyer experiment could not have gone much worse as he did not stick around for one full season before he needed to be fired. Jacksonville has a 2-14 record heading into the final weekend of the regular season, and it will come down between the Jaguars and Detroit Lions for the top pick in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Looking ahead to the offseason, the Jaguars have a ton of areas to fix. Jacksonville needs to find a new head coach, and they will also need to do whatever they can to help Trevor Lawrence in his progression heading into his second season. He certainly was not set up for success in his rookie year with all the dysfunction, but this is an extremely important offseason for the future of the organization.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 opponents

The Jaguars will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, AFC North (Browns or Ravens)

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team, New York Jets, Detroit Lions