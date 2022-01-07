Complete list of opponents for the New York Giants in 2022

The New York Giants will finish the 2021 campaign well below.500 and firmly in the basement of the NFC East. While they aren’t the greatest team to begin with, New York really suffered through a tough stretch of injuries this year. They lost their starting quarterback for several games, including the final seven of the year. None of the backup QBs were able to win a single game once Jones went down, either. It’s already been announced that head coach Joe Judge will return in 2022 and Jones is expected to hang around as well, barring something crazy happening in the free-agent market.

The 2022 season should theoretically show better results as long as the key players on the team stay healthy. Jones being able to hit the field for a full 17-game season would be great for his development and just the team’s overall competence. RB Saquon Barkley’s fifth-year option was picked up, meaning he’ll be back around for at least one more season for Big Blue. Rookie WR Kadarius Toney showed flashes of brilliance when he was healthy and had a quarterback that could get him the ball. So there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into this slate of games next year.

New York Giants 2022 opponents

The Giants will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, AFC North (Browns or Ravens)

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team, Seattle Seahawks