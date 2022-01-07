Complete list of opponents for the Denver Broncos in 2022

The Denver Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention for this season. A 7-9 record through 17 games wasn’t enough to keep them in the hunt with the way the rest of their division was playing. Even with a victory in the final week of the NFL’s first 18-week season, the Broncos will finish in fourth place of the AFC West.

The biggest question for the Broncos as we get into the 2022 offseason is going to be what they do under center for the future. Drew Lock has shown that he may not even be able to be their backup option other than the fact that he is a cheap contract. The team brought in Teddy Bridgewater as a free agent, but he also didn’t do a lot to impress or secure his job long-term. Denver has their running back of the future, but they have needs they need to address on defense once they decide what to do at quarterback.

Denver Broncos 2022 opponents

The Broncos will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

Away: Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, AFC North (Browns or Ravens)