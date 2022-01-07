Complete list of opponents for the Chicago Bears in 2022

The Chicago Bears are likely to make some big changes as they get set to close out their 2021-22 season. Even with a two-game winning streak heading into the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Chicago has been out of the playoff race for a while with a 6-10 record ahead of Week 18. The offensive numbers have not been good no matter who lines up at quarterback between Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

Looking ahead to the offseason, the Bears seem likely to be on the market for a new head coach. Matt Nagy entered this year on the hot seat, and he hasn’t done a whole lot to show promise for the franchise moving forward. Chicago should do everything they can for Fields as the future of the franchise. He was a dangerous runner this season, but he needs to improve as a passer as he has just seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Chicago Bears 2022 opponents

The Bears will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, NFC South (Falcons or Saints)