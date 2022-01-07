Complete list of opponents for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022

The Minnesota Vikings were knocked out of postseason contention after Week 17 when they were crushed by the Green Bay Packers on the road without Kirk Cousins. Minnesota seems to be far too talented to be a fringe playoff every season, and it feels like there could be changes coming to the organization. The Vikings are 7-9 heading into their regular season finale against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and they’re falling far short of expectations.

What the franchise decides to do this offseason will be very interesting for the future of what the Vikings will be. Minnesota could shake everything up for an organizational rebuild and move on from general manager Rick Spielman, head coach Mike Zimmer and Cousins. Minnesota has very talented players especially at the skill positions on offense, and the ceiling should be higher for the Vikings each season.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 opponents

The Vikings will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, NFC West (Rams or Cardinals)

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, NFC South (Saints or Falcons)