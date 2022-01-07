Complete list of opponents for the Washington Football Team in 2022

The Washington Football Team will have yet another new name in the 2022 season, but that likely won’t be the only change coming their way. Their 2021 season got derailed pretty early as free-agent signee Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in their first game and they had to put the ball in Taylor Heinicke's hands. I think Heinicke did enough to be the backup quarterback of the future, but they need a better starter. For now though, with all of the injuries and the Dallas Cowboys’ turnaround this year, a 6-10 record heading into Week 18 isn’t the worst outcome for this team.

I think they need to look into a quarterback as their main piece for moving forward. Outside of that position, they need another solid wide receiver to help open up Terry McLaurin even more. They have brought in the combination of Adam Humphries, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown with none of them taking a step forward this season. They also need another defensive line piece and linebacker piece to help Chase Young and this defense get back to their dominant form and to compete in the NFC East.

Washington Football Team 2022 opponents

The Washington Football Team will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, NFC South (Saints or Falcons, AFC North (Steelers, Ravens, or Browns)

Away: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers