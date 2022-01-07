Complete list of opponents for the Houston Texans in 2022

The Houston Texans looked like an absolute trainwreck for much of the 2021 campaign, but as the season went on they started to gain some semblance of traction on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They’ll look to carry that momentum into the 2022 season.

Davis Mills has seemed to get better each week at quarterback and will likely be in the mix for the starting job heading into next season with the underwhelming QB draft class. RB Rex Burkhead has come on strong in the final weeks of the season well, solidifying his role on the team for future seasons. Brandin Cooks is probably the best overall player on the team, with over 1000 yards and six touchdowns on the year, so he’ll be an exciting piece to see Mills develop with.

Houston Texans 2022 opponents

The Texans will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the XXXXX team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, AFC North (Browns, Ravens, or Steelers)

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears