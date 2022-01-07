Complete list of opponents for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022

With the 2021 regular season coming to an end this week, we begin to turn our attention to the 2022 season. The Seattle Seahawks are in an interesting position as they head into the new year. There were talks of quarterback Russell Wilson wanting out of Seattle and then talks of them trying to move Wilson for draft picks. The Seahawks then saw what it was like without Wilson when he was injured and it is probably the reason they didn’t make the playoffs. With a 6-10 record, they have some big decisions to make before next year.

Other than deciding what to do at quarterback, head coach Pete Carroll needs to decide what he is going to do at running back. Both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny have shown they are worthy of being the team’s lead back. The wide receiver position is locked down and even tight end Gerald Everett started to get into a groove down the stretch. The Seahawks are long gone from the Legion of Boom, but they need to try and make moves to improve their porous defense.

Seattle Seahawks 2022 opponents

The Seahawks will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, New York Giants

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions