Complete list of opponents for the Miami Dolphins in 2022

The Miami Dolphins couldn’t keep their win streak alive as they fell in their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. This eliminated them from playoff contention after they had amassed a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season. They head into the final week of the NFL’s new 18-game regular season with an 8-8 record trying to end this year with a winning record.

As the Phins approach the offseason they need to figure out what they are doing at quarterback. Most of the season we were hearing that they were trying to put together a trade package for Deshaun Watson that included current signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa. Miami will need to decide if Tagovialoa did enough this year to warrant a return. Outside of that, the Dolphins need to find their running back of the future and they need to upgrade the cornerback position to help support their blitz-heavy defensive scheme.

Miami Dolphins 2022 opponents

The Dolphins will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, AFC West (Raiders or Chargers)