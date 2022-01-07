Complete list of opponents for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022

The Atlanta Falcons have had a bit of a tough 2021 season in Arthur Smith’s first year at the helm of the team. The squad will definitely finish the season with a losing record, even with a win on Sunday. They have an aging quarterback in Matt Ryan and one of the worst defenses in the NFL.

Still, there is a reason for optimism heading into 2022. The Falcons will probably stick with Ryan through 2022 since the QB Draft class isn’t too awe-inspiring. But rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has been fantastic this season, racking up over 1,000 yards through the air. He has just one touchdown, but if he keeps his production up, he’s sure to hit paydirt more often in the future. The team also has swiss army knife Cordarrelle Patterson who can do pretty much everything on the offensive side of the ball and has well over 1,000 total yards from scrimmage this season and 11 total touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 opponents

The Falcons will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC West (Chargers or Raiders), NFC North (Vikings or Bears)

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC East (Eagles or Washington)