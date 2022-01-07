Complete list of opponents for the Green Bay Packers in 2022

For as rocky as the offseason was for the Green Bay Packers heading into the 2021 training camp, nobody can argue the results on the field once the season got going. Aaron Rodgers is having another fantastic season, and the Packers already clinched the top seed in the NFC with one more week left to play in the regular season. Green Bay is 13-3 heading into the regular season finale on the road against the Detroit Lions before resting for the divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the lingering questions around the Packers and the rest of the NFL is what will happen with Rodgers looking ahead to the offseason. Last week, he said everything is on the table including staying in Green Bay, going to another team and retiring. It’s anyone’s guess what he will decide to do, but his decision will determine what the Packers’ ceiling is in 2022.

Green Bay Packers 2022 opponents

The Packers will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, NFC West (Rams or Cardinals

Away: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers