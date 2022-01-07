Complete list of opponents for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022

With the 2021 season winding down this season, attention begins to turn to the playoffs and the next season. The Philadelphia Eagles went from being favored to win the fewest games of the season to sneaking into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed currently. If they can win their final game of the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers lose, the Eagles will move up to the No. 6 seed. Philadelphia last made the playoffs in 2019 when they won the NFC East, but they haven’t gotten past the Wild Card round since 2018.

If we look ahead to the offseason, one of the biggest questions surrounding the Eagles is who is going to be their quarterback next year. There have been rumors and murmurs that they were looking to move quarterback Jalen Hurts as part of trade packages, but now that he has led them to the playoffs, they may want to hang onto him. Don’t look now, but the Eagles have three first-round picks this year which could make them the first team to select three times in the first round since 2013.

Philadelphia Eagles 2022 opponents

The Eagles will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, AFC North (Steelers or Ravens) NFC South (Saints or Falcons)

Away: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Washington Football Team, NFC West (Rams or Cardinals)