Complete list of opponents for the Tennessee Titans in 2022

The Tennessee Titans were surprised to find themselves sitting with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs heading into Week 18. With the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, the Titans just need a win over the Houston Texans to lock down the No. 1 seed, the first-round bye week and home field advantage throughout the first few rounds of the playoffs. This is the third season in a row they head to the playoffs, and they look to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1999.

When it comes to the offseason ahead, the Titans need to look for another wide receiver to take some pressure off of AJ Brown. They could also use another tight end and this is a great draft class for them. When it comes to the defense, they have another good defensive line, but they could still use help with a veteran linebacker and a shutdown corner. If they can address these needs in the offseason they can look to make it four seasons in a row with a playoff berth.

Tennessee Titans 2022 opponents

The Titans will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Green Bay Packers, AFC East (Bills or Patriots)