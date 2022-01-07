Complete list of opponents for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs may have dropped the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs heading into the final week of the regular season, but they have won the AFC West and are heading to the playoffs. They can still come away with the No. 1 seed if the Tennessee Titans lose and the Chiefs win their final regular-season games. The Chiefs have had a bit of a roller-coaster season as they started out 3-4 and then won eight games in a row to then lose in Week 17 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

When it comes to the next offseason, the Chiefs have needs that they need to address on the defense. Their secondary has good pieces, but it seems to fall apart in the big games. If they can nab a lockdown corner, they will be dangerous for yet another season. They also need a strong second wide receiver. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are as dangerous of a duo as we see in the NFL, but if they can finally find that next great second wide receiver, they could be even better than we have seen so far.

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 opponents

The Chiefs will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC East (Bills or Patriots)

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers