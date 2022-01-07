Complete list of opponents for the Indianapolis Colts in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts saw the AFC South slip away this season, but with one game left of the NFL’s first 18-week regular season, they still have a chance for the playoffs. With a 10-6 record they will make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed if they can win their final game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014 so there is still work to be done for them this year.

Looking ahead to the offseason though, the Colts need to see what they want to do under center. They traded for Carson Wentz, and he has been fine but their offense largely relies on the legs of Jonathan Taylor. They really need a dominant wide receiver either through the draft or free agency. Either that or a tight end that can help take some pressure off both Wentz and Taylor. The Colts also had a solid defensive front and could use another corner to help boost their defensive prowess.

Indianapolis Colts 2022 opponents

The Colts will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, AFC North (Steelers or Ravens)

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, AFC East (Bills or Patriots)