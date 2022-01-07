Complete list of opponents for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys have locked up the NFC East with an 11-5 record through the first 16 games of the NFL’s first-ever 18-game regular season. They are currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs, but they can move up to No. 2 or No. 3 if the Los Angeles Rams or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose their final regular-season game.

As we look to the offseason, the Cowboys' first question will be what to do with free-agent wide receiver Michael Gallup. They could let Gallup walk and they will need to develop their third wide receiver option, but honestly, that is not a bad problem to have. The rest of their offense is solid and their defense has evolved into one of the best in the entire league.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 opponents

The Cowboys will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team, NFC West (Rams or Cardinals)