Complete list of opponents for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the NFC South for the first time since 2007. They are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls but that will be no easy task. Prior to 2020, they hadn’t won a playoff game since 2002 when they had last won the Super Bowl. They are currently the No. 3 seed but can move up to the No. 2 seed if the Los Angeles Rams lose their Week 18 game.

In the offseason, the Bucs need to start looking toward the future. They have to decide if they want to sign wide receiver Chris Godwin to a long-term contract and they need to figure out their game plan for the post-Brady era. Their current backup quarterback is a combo of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask and if Brady wins another ring, he could finally hang it up to ride off into the sunset.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 opponents

The Buccaneers will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys