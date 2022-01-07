Complete list of opponents for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

The 2021 regular season is wrapping up and we are almost through the first 18-week season of the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals surprised most of us by winning the AFC North and locking up a playoff spot. With a 10-6 record, the Bengals locked up their division and are hoping to keep the momentum going through the playoffs. They last made the playoffs in 2015, but they haven’t made it past the Wild Card round since 1990.

The 2022 offseason will be a big one for this team as it gives them more time to flush out their offensive line and their defense. Their offensive weapons are young and they won’t have to add much other than looking for a dominant tight end to go along with their wide receiver trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 opponents

The Bengals will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all for teams from the AFC East and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys