Complete list of opponents for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams won five consecutive games heading into a Week 18 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Matthew Stafford has seen his ups and downs, but the Rams have to be excited for what he has done for the team in the rare starting quarterback-for-starting quarterback swap in the offseason with the Detroit Lions. Los Angeles has the most efficient offense in terms of yards per play, and they should be a tough out in the postseason.

Looking ahead to the offseason, the Rams are in a very strange spot for the NFL Draft. Los Angeles has done a ton of trading, which means they have very few draft choices. At this point, the Rams do not have a single pick in the first two rounds of the draft, and their first draft choice will be in the third round, which is a compensatory pick. Los Angeles does not need a ton of upgrades with a solid team on both sides of the ball, so there is not a need for a ton of movement this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams 2022 opponents

The Los Angeles Rams will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, AFC East (Bills or Patriots), NFC East (Cowboys or Eagles)

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, AFC North (Bengals, Steelers or Ravens)