Complete list of opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders had as many off-the-field issues as you could ever imagine in a single season, and it’s a minor miracle the franchise is so close to the postseason. The Raiders have a 9-7 record and will play in the Sunday Night Football game in Week 18 with everything on the line against the Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas has been impressive for what they’ve done considering they’ve lost head coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

The Raiders have a lot to figure out in the offseason starting at the top as they need to find a permanent head coach. Rich Bisaccia has been the interim head coach this season, but Las Vegas should have a wide search with outside candidates until they land their next hire. What to do with Derek Carr could be another interesting decision for whoever comes in to take over.

Las Vegas Raiders 2022 opponents

The Las Vegas Raiders will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Houston Texans, AFC East (Bills, Patriots or Dolphins)

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, LA Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, LA Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC North (Steelers or Ravens), NFC South (Saints or Falcons)