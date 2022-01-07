Complete list of opponents for the New England Patriots in 2022

The New England Patriots waited for Mac Jones to fall on their lap during last spring’s NFL Draft, and they are in a good position with the future of the franchise identified. New England has a 10-6 record and is tied atop the AFC East with one more regular season to go. Jones’ stats do not jump off the page, but he is in charge of the offense on a team that could win the division. He has completed 67.6% of his throws for 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his rookie year.

The progression of rookie quarterbacks heading into Year 2 is extremely important to the development of what the offense can be moving into the future. The Patriots should do everything they can to set Jones up for success, and that could include shoring up the offensive line. Trent Brown is set to be a free agent, and plenty of teams will be going after him.

New England Patriots 2022 opponents

The New England Patriots will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, AFC South (Titans or Colts)

Away: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC West (Chiefs, Chargers, or Raiders) NFC West (Rams or Cardinals)