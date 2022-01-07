Complete list of opponents for the 49ers in 2022

At 9-7, the San Francisco 49ers will finish above .500 for the first time since 2019. With Deebo Samuel being the outright star in this offense for most of the season, they will head into the offseason with plenty to hang their heads high about, regardless of how the rest of their season fares.

The 49ers have a big question this offseason at the quarterback position. Jimmy Garoppolo started when healthy in 2021, but the team invested multiple first round picks to acquire Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. Will they unload Garoppolo and complete the transition to Lance?

49ers 2022 opponents

The San Francisco 49ers will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears