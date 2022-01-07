Complete list of opponents for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs showed there is still a bit of a gap between them and the rest of the AFC West, but the Los Angeles Chargers are getting closer. Los Angeles has a 9-7 record heading into Sunday night’s regular season finale with the Las Vegas Raiders with a playoff spot on the line. The Chargers lost two games in a row in December to put themselves in a tough spot heading into Week 18.

Justin Herbert continues to prove he is worthy of the franchise quarterback designation, but it was the defense that struggled at times during this season. The Chargers rank No. 24 in yards per play defensively, so that will need to be fixed during the offseason for the franchise to take the next step. Los Angeles has lots of cap space to work with, so they could be active in free agency.

Chargers 2022 opponents

The Los Angeles Chargers will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC East (Bills, Patriots, or Dolphins)

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, AFC North (Steelers, Ravens, or Browns) NFC South (Saints or Falcons)