Complete list of opponents for the Arizona Cardinals in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals won their first seven games of the season, but they lost three in a row late in the year to fall out of contention for the top spot in the NFC. Now, Arizona has a 11-5 record is a game behind the Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFC West with a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in the regular season finale.

Arizona is set at the quarterback position with one of the most exciting players to watch in the NFL with Kyler Murray, so it’s a matter of putting pieces around the franchise quarterback to get where the Cardinals want to go. Arizona could hit the free agency market, and finding a quality cornerback might just be their biggest need moving forward.

Arizona Cardinals 2022 opponents

The Arizona Cardinals will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, AFC East (Bills or Patriots) NFC East (Cowboys or Eagles)

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, NFC North (Packers or Vikings)