Complete list of opponents for the Cleveland Browns in 2022

The Cleveland Browns lost three games in a row heading into the final weekend of the regular season and have been eliminated from postseason contention with a 7-9 record. Baker Mayfield will not suit up for the regular season finale with an injured shoulder. The Browns are in the middle of the pack in terms of yards per play this season, and their strength comes on the defensive side of the ball where they rank No. 5 in that category.

Cleveland is in an interesting spot when it comes to their quarterback situation looking ahead toward the future. The Browns already picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option for 2022 and assuming he is not traded in the offseason, Mayfield has a full year to prove to the franchise he can be the quarterback of the future, and Cleveland will need to make a big decision on whether to commit to him.

Cleveland Browns 2022 opponents

The Cleveland Browns will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC West (Broncos, Raiders, or Chargers)

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC South (Texans or Jaguars) NFC East (Washington or Giants)