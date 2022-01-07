Complete list of opponents for the Buffalo Bills in 2022

The Buffalo Bills are tied for the top spot in the AFC East with the New England Patriots with a 10-6 record as they look to win the division for the second year in a row. Buffalo will fall well short of last season’s finish record-wise when they finished 13-3, but having a chance to finish ahead of Bill Belichick in consecutive years is a good spot to be. The Bills have the top-ranked defense in terms of yards per play, and they rank third in points per game heading into Week 18.

The Bills have to be thrilled they found a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen because tons of organizations across the league are still searching for one. Buffalo does not need to make many dramatic changes in the offseason, but they could certainly upgrade at a few spots. The Bills will not have a ton of cap space with the way things stand right now, so do not look for them to be huge spenders in the free agent market.

Buffalo Bills 2022 opponents

The Buffalo Bills will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, AFC South (Colts or Titans)

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, AFC West (Chiefs, Chargers, or Raiders) NFC West (Rams or Cardinals)