Complete list of opponents for the New Orleans Saints in 2022

We head into Week 18 of the NFL season and the New Orleans Saints are still alive in the playoff hunt. They currently are 8-8 through their first 16 games and the season hasn’t gone quite how they were hoping. They have been derailed by injuries and they have had to fight tooth and nail to even get to .500 heading into the last week of the season. With what we have seen of this team though, I wouldn’t expect a deep playoff run from them.

As we look to the offseason, the Saints need to address some issues on offense. They had signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal and that ended early due to injury. They need to determine if they want to bring back Winston or pursue another quarterback. New Orleans has also suffered through two injury-riddled seasons from Michael Thomas and they are in desperate need of a difference-making wide receiver.

New Orleans Saints 2022 opponents

The New Orleans Saints will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, AFC West (Chargers or Raiders) NFC North (Vikings or Bears)

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers≤ NFC East (Eagles or Washington)