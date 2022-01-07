Complete list of opponents for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens got off to an 8-3 record to start the season, but they’ve fallen off toward the end of the season. Plenty of it can be blamed on injuries, but Baltimore lost five consecutive games to drop to 8-8. Lamar Jackson had trouble staying on the field at times, and he has not played since December 12th as Tyler Huntley filled in as the starting quarterback.

Looking ahead to the offseason, the Ravens have quite a few NFL Draft picks to work with if they feel they need to upgrade some key pieces to the roster. While Baltimore hasn’t been winning games that involved Huntley as the starter, he has held his own in his second season in the NFL. If another team sees something more in Huntley and would be willing to offer some value, the Ravens would be wise to listen to offers.

Baltimore Ravens 2022 opponents

The Ravens will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, AFC West (Chargers, Raiders or Broncos)

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC South (Saints, Falcons or Panthers), NFC East (Eagles, Washington or Giants)