Complete list of opponents for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022

2021 looks like it will be remembered as the final season in the career of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. With the Big Ben era coming to an end, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still in playoff contention heading into Week 18. They need a win against the Baltimore Ravens, the Jacksonville Jaguars to beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers to not tie and they will be playoff-bound. Given the deterioration of Roethlisberger though, being 8-7-1 heading into Week 18 isn’t the worst outcome for this season.

The biggest question for the Steelers in the offseason is addressing their quarterback issue. Their best bet is to look outside of the organization as neither Mason Rudolph nor Josh Dobbs has inspired much confidence in the game time they have gotten, even in the preseason. After that, they need to overhaul their offensive line. Do these things and pick up a shutdown corner and the Steelers could certainly find themselves back at the top of the AFC North in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 opponents

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC West (Chargers or Raiders)

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, AFC South (Colts or Texans) NFC East (Eagles or Washington)