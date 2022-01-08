What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 18

ESPN and ABC will air a rivalry clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET and will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Cowboys have a Super Bowl-caliber roster this year. Despite one of their worst team performances of the 2021-22 campaign last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, they recorded four-straight commanding victories in the weeks prior. They travel to Philly with little on the line as we approach the NFL playoffs. That shouldn’t dissuade fans from getting excited. The fact remains: This is one of the greatest rivalries in football, folks.

“IT’S DALLAS WEEK,” is what they’re screaming in The City of Brotherly Love ahead of Saturday. The Eagles have clinched a playoff berth despite kicking things off this season with a 2-5 standing. This is a much different team since their atrocious 41-21 loss to the Cowboys in Week 3. No pressure for the Eagles here, just a golden opportunity to build some much-needed confidence in what will be their final home appearance.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, January 8th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

The Cowboys are 6.5-point road favorites for their divisional matchup, with the over/under installed at 43 points. Cowboys moneyline odds sit at -280, while the Eagles are at +225 to win.