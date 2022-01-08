What channel is Chiefs vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 18

In the first of two scheduled Saturday evening NFL matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet up with the Denver Broncos to conclude the regular season. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET and will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Coverage will be aired on ABC and ESPN.

Despite coming off a tough 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs have been red hot in the second part of the 2021-22 campaign. They’ve won eight out of their last nine games, with notable wins against the likes of Aaron Rodgers and the NFC-leading Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. With the newly incorporated extra week of regular season play, it’s unclear how much Reid plays his starters. It’s worth noting that the Chiefs need a victory and a Tennessee Titans loss to earn themselves home-field advantage throughout the postseason. If that means anything to KC whatsoever, we will soon find out.

As for the Broncos, they sit at 7-9 with virtually no shot at playoff action. It’ll be interesting if they can give their opponent a battle, following their 22-9 loss back in Week 13.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, January 8th

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC, ESPN

The Chiefs are 10.5-point road favorites in this contest, with the over/under installed at 45. Chiefs moneyline odds sit at -450, while the Broncos are at +340.