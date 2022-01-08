NFL weather forecast for Week 18 Cowboys-Eagles Saturday game, what it means for fantasy and betting

To wrap-up the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday night, the Dallas Cowboys are going on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Week 18 weather: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Forecast

Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Fantasy/betting implications

We shouldn’t have any noticeable issues from the weather as it will be a clear, cold night at Lincoln Financial Field. It’s not clear on how long the starters will play for either team in the regular season finale. Neither has a lot to play for in this game, and that is more pressing than the weather at this point.