What channel Chiefs vs. Broncos Saturday game is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos on ABC and ESPN via live stream.

By DKNation Staff

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Empower Field (Mile High Stadium) in Denver.

The Chiefs will be looking to have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC again this season. Playing on Saturday night, Kansas City can pick up a win and would then need the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Houston Texans in order to grab the 1-seed. It’s a lot to ask for but could happen. The Broncos aren’t playing for anything, so a win by the Chiefs secures at least a top-2 seed in the conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC or WatchESPN. You can also live stream on the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET
Live stream link: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Chiefs -450, Broncos +340

