What channel Chiefs vs. Broncos Saturday game is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Empower Field (Mile High Stadium) in Denver.

The Chiefs will be looking to have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC again this season. Playing on Saturday night, Kansas City can pick up a win and would then need the Tennessee Titans to lose to the Houston Texans in order to grab the 1-seed. It’s a lot to ask for but could happen. The Broncos aren’t playing for anything, so a win by the Chiefs secures at least a top-2 seed in the conference.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via ABC or WatchESPN. You can also live stream on the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

Live stream link: ABC, WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -450, Broncos +340